Prince Harry Wasn't At The 2024 Met Gala (But His Doppelganger Was — Down To The Bald Spot!)
On the first Monday of May, celebrities gather in New York City to celebrate fashion at the famous Met Gala, which also helps raise funds for the Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. But not just anyone can attend — you have to be invited, and you have to come up with the $75,000 ticket price. The guest list is always kept under wraps, and fans of fashion look forward to seeing who's attending, and more importantly, what they're wearing.
This year, the stars made their way down the carpet to the stairs of the museum on May 6, stopping to pose for photographers along the way. As usual, the fashions were larger than life, and several gowns required extra hands to help carry, and then properly display wide skirts and long trains. Seemingly supplied by the Met Gala planners, several gentlemen waited on the sidelines to offer assistance as needed.
Meant to blend in, all helpers were dressed in basic black tuxedos and made themselves scarce when the cameras started flashing. There was one wardrobe aide, however, who caught the attention of several observers — a redhead who bore a striking resemblance to none other than Prince Harry himself.
It looked like Prince Harry was busy fluffing gowns
While viewers of the 2024 Met Gala were captivated by Zendaya's neck bird, went slack-jawed at one musician who didn't even bother to get dressed for the event, and were sympathizing with Kylie Minogue over what appeared to be a very sweat-inducing dress (check it out in The List's exclusive Worst-Dressed Stars at the Met Gala), others were a little distracted by the presence of Prince Harry's doppelganger.
Why is Prince Harry's doppelgänger fixing trains on the #MetGala2024 carpet?? They need to hire him as body double – even the bald spots are right! pic.twitter.com/XpeyOthfHt
— Royal Tea (@UKRoyalTea) May 6, 2024
From his facial scruff to his red hair to the bald spot at the top of his crown, a ginger gentleman helping arrange celebrity gowns at the Met Gala bore a striking resemblance to King Charles III's youngest son. "Is it just me or is Prince Harry fluffing trains on the #MetGala red carpet?" wrote one observer on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another posted, "I honestly thought for a split second that Prince Harry had got himself a new job holding people['s] dresses at the Met Gala."
While his twin may have been wardrobe styling at the museum, Prince Harry was attending a very different kind of event — Prince Archie's birthday. The Duke of Sussex and his family were reportedly celebrating Archie turning five.