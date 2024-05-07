Prince Harry Wasn't At The 2024 Met Gala (But His Doppelganger Was — Down To The Bald Spot!)

On the first Monday of May, celebrities gather in New York City to celebrate fashion at the famous Met Gala, which also helps raise funds for the Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. But not just anyone can attend — you have to be invited, and you have to come up with the $75,000 ticket price. The guest list is always kept under wraps, and fans of fashion look forward to seeing who's attending, and more importantly, what they're wearing.

This year, the stars made their way down the carpet to the stairs of the museum on May 6, stopping to pose for photographers along the way. As usual, the fashions were larger than life, and several gowns required extra hands to help carry, and then properly display wide skirts and long trains. Seemingly supplied by the Met Gala planners, several gentlemen waited on the sidelines to offer assistance as needed.

Meant to blend in, all helpers were dressed in basic black tuxedos and made themselves scarce when the cameras started flashing. There was one wardrobe aide, however, who caught the attention of several observers — a redhead who bore a striking resemblance to none other than Prince Harry himself.