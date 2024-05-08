The Drama Between Kimberly Guilfoyle And Kamala Harris Is More Personal Than We Realized
Ever since Kimberly Guilfoyle joined the Trump clan in 2018 — when she started dating Donald Trump Jr., the eldest of the controversial brood — the former Fox News host hasn't been shy about sharing her feelings about the Biden administration. During her 2020 speech at the Republican National Convention, Guilfoyle boldly stated, "If you want to see the socialist Biden-Harris future for our country, just take a look at California. It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, [and] an immaculate environment, and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes," (via YouTube).
One would think Guilfoyle's Trump-like approach is something she adopted when the outspoken commentator signed up to be one of the former president's political surrogates, but they'd be wrong. Guilfoyle's animosity towards Kamala Harris, specifically, actually dates back to the late 1990s, when their feud first took root. In 1996, following the appointment of a new San Francisco District Attorney, who made significant changes within the office, Guilfoyle was terminated from her position as a deputy district attorney, as SFGate reported at the time. The setback did not mark the end of her career, as she subsequently got hired by the Los Angeles D.A.'s office.
However, when Guilfoyle attempted to return to the San Francisco office sometime later, it was reportedly Harris who blocked the move. The VP, however, denies the shocking charge.
Harris reportedly lied to keep Guilfoyle out of her former workplace
According to Kimberly Guilfoyle's recollection of events, she contacted the second-in-command attorney at her former workplace in San Francisco in hopes of rejoining the team. At the time, Kamala Harris was already working there as a supervisor for the D.A.'s career criminal unit, just one of her impressive gigs before politics. Apparently, when Harris caught wind of Guilfoyle's attempts to return, she called to let the former attorney know it wasn't happening. "[Harris] called me and said basically that she was on the hiring committee and in charge of the budget for the D.A.'s office, and that I should have gone through her if I wanted to return to the D.A.'s office — and that there was no money to hire me," Guilfoyle claimed in a 2003 interview with SFGate.
Things got messier when the former Fox News contributor looked into the story further, only to find out that Harris wasn't involved in the hiring process and that the hiring committee the future vice president referenced didn't even exist. As Guilfoyle pointed out, "You have to understand, I came with an excellent resume, and talented women should support other talented women." Interestingly, Harris doesn't remember their interaction going down like that. Likewise, she claimed she had no part in Guilfoyle not coming back to the San Francisco office.
Guilfoyle reckons Harris is secretly running the show from the White House
In response to Kimberly Guilfoyle's dramatic account, Kamala Harris denied lying to her, clarifying to SFGate that she only reached out to offer her assistance. The former district attorney also noted that she and Guilfoyle "have [a] great rapport and have great respect for each other" and that there was no animosity between them since the contentious phone call never really happened. It's worth noting that, by the time she allegedly opposed Guilfoyle's return to the San Francisco D.A.'s office, the former Fox News contributor was already mingling in high-society circles. She had been dating the soon-to-be Mayor of San Francisco and her future ex-husband, Gavin Newsom, since the mid-1990s, and ultimately found her way back into her old office as an assistant district attorney. It was in 2001 that Guilfoyle became famous for her work after prosecuting an infamous dog mauling case that rocked the state.
Two decades later, the outspoken political commentator leveraged her relationship with Harris to boldly assert that the VP was the one actually running the show behind the scenes. While speaking to Newsmax in 2021, Guilfoyle shared, "It's really sad, [Joe Biden's] way in over his skis. Kamala Harris is really the de facto commander-in-chief." She continued, "She's calling the shots here; I know this; I've known her a long time," and referred to Harris' vice presidency as "a placeholder." Given the personal nature of their drama, we can only imagine what Guilfoyle would say if Harris were to become president. If she ever does, we'll definitely hear about it.