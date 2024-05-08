The Drama Between Kimberly Guilfoyle And Kamala Harris Is More Personal Than We Realized

Ever since Kimberly Guilfoyle joined the Trump clan in 2018 — when she started dating Donald Trump Jr., the eldest of the controversial brood — the former Fox News host hasn't been shy about sharing her feelings about the Biden administration. During her 2020 speech at the Republican National Convention, Guilfoyle boldly stated, "If you want to see the socialist Biden-Harris future for our country, just take a look at California. It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, [and] an immaculate environment, and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes," (via YouTube).

One would think Guilfoyle's Trump-like approach is something she adopted when the outspoken commentator signed up to be one of the former president's political surrogates, but they'd be wrong. Guilfoyle's animosity towards Kamala Harris, specifically, actually dates back to the late 1990s, when their feud first took root. In 1996, following the appointment of a new San Francisco District Attorney, who made significant changes within the office, Guilfoyle was terminated from her position as a deputy district attorney, as SFGate reported at the time. The setback did not mark the end of her career, as she subsequently got hired by the Los Angeles D.A.'s office.

However, when Guilfoyle attempted to return to the San Francisco office sometime later, it was reportedly Harris who blocked the move. The VP, however, denies the shocking charge.