Donald Trump's Plans For Barron's Graduation Day Confirm What We Suspected All Along

As Donald Trump embarked on tackling his now-infamous hush-money case in April, many wondered if his fraud trial would affect Barron Trump's upcoming graduation. Barron, Trump's youngest child, celebrated his 18th birthday on March 20 and is set to graduate from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17.

According to a report from The New York Times, the former president fought hand, tooth, and nail to get a day off from the trial to attend his son's graduation. Judge Juan M. Merchan granted his request at the end of April, stating, "I don't think the May 17 date is a problem." However, KNSI Radio reported that, on the day of Barron's graduation, Trump is slated to be miles away, headlining the GOP's Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Minnesota.

David Hann, GOP Chairman, described the event as "an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our Party and the leaders who have been most impactful in promoting our American values" and said that the controversial real estate mogul was the ultimate choice for hosting the function (via CBS News). Barron, however, may feel differently, especially considering his father didn't skip the graduations of his other kids. While it's possible that Trump will have time for both events — People reported that Barron's graduation starts at 10 a.m. and the Lincoln Reagan Dinner should take place several hours later — he will likely not be able to spend much time with his son after the ceremony even if he does attend.