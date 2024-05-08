Why Hallmark's Jen Lilley Was Nervous To Play Her Yes, I Do Character Charlotte

Before Jen Lilley left the Hallmark Channel for its competitor GAC Media, she made her mark on the network and appeared in a variety of its movies. In the film "Yes, I Do," Lilley played Charlotte, a chocolate maker continuously getting cold feet after two attempted weddings to Marcus Rosner's character, James. Jessica Lowndes also starred as James' ex-girlfriend Nicole, who arrives after James calls off his third wedding to Charlotte. According to a MediaVillage interview, executive producer Michael Vickerman wrote Charlotte specifically for Lilley to play. However, Lilley was anxious about Charlotte's actions in the film and how they would come across. She told the outlet, "Initially, I had the reaction of 'How do you make her the hero of this movie?'"

Charlotte ditching James not once but twice when they're set to get married is definitely not typical "hero" material. However, Lilley figured out why her character made the choices she did, which helped her play the part. She told the outlet, "Initially, I thought it an uphill battle. I really had to tap into myself. I had to find a reasonable reason for her actions and it's highlighted in the movie — she overthinks everything. So it was tricky, but it all came back to Michael having me in mind and knowing I could pull it off."