Why Hallmark's Jen Lilley Was Nervous To Play Her Yes, I Do Character Charlotte
Before Jen Lilley left the Hallmark Channel for its competitor GAC Media, she made her mark on the network and appeared in a variety of its movies. In the film "Yes, I Do," Lilley played Charlotte, a chocolate maker continuously getting cold feet after two attempted weddings to Marcus Rosner's character, James. Jessica Lowndes also starred as James' ex-girlfriend Nicole, who arrives after James calls off his third wedding to Charlotte. According to a MediaVillage interview, executive producer Michael Vickerman wrote Charlotte specifically for Lilley to play. However, Lilley was anxious about Charlotte's actions in the film and how they would come across. She told the outlet, "Initially, I had the reaction of 'How do you make her the hero of this movie?'"
Charlotte ditching James not once but twice when they're set to get married is definitely not typical "hero" material. However, Lilley figured out why her character made the choices she did, which helped her play the part. She told the outlet, "Initially, I thought it an uphill battle. I really had to tap into myself. I had to find a reasonable reason for her actions and it's highlighted in the movie — she overthinks everything. So it was tricky, but it all came back to Michael having me in mind and knowing I could pull it off."
Lilley has a similarity to her character
In a "Home & Family" interview for "Yes, I Do," Jen Lilley talked a bit about the film and told a few stories from her own wedding day. In one, her little brother Ryan, who was still a kid then, was worried because he couldn't find his socks. When Lilley tried to calm him down and tell him they could borrow socks from their dad or his older brother Michael, Ryan had a comical response: "He goes, 'But Jenny, they're rentals!'"
Lilley also talked about her history with wedding cake making, and those sweet skills in the kitchen are one similarity between herself and her character, Charlotte the chocolatier. While in high school, Lilley's brother Michael took a class on cake decorating where the projects were actual cakes. Lilley decided to take the class, too, and when she brought one of her projects home, her siblings' babysitter, Louisa, asked her to make her wedding cake. Lilley tried to convince her to go with a professional baker, but Louisa wanted a cake like the one she made for the class.
"So I made hers," Lilley said, "and then it was delicious and beautiful, and people just started calling me." The "Harvest Love" actor even made the cake for her sister's wedding. The perfect wedding cake costs more than expected, but maybe not if you tap your sibling to be the baker.
Lilley and Charlotte have another connection
In an interview with Parade about "Yes, I Do," Jen Lilley mentioned another food-related similarity between Charlotte and herself: both have dietary restrictions that keep them from enjoying some treats. Lilley mentioned how Reese's Pieces were her favorite candy, but she developed a peanut intolerance. "Peanut butter (my favorite) breaks me out like no other; what a cruel joke, huh?" Lilley told the outlet. "So, I can [relate] to Charlotte, who's allergic to the very chocolate creations to which she devotes her life."
Lilley also said she enjoyed her experience filming "Yes, I Do" and loved working with her co-star Marcus Rosner. She went as far as to say, "My favorite co-star is now Marcus Rosner. He's kind, intelligent, and the classiest gentleman I've ever worked with, and I have been privileged to work with so many wonderful men. Rosner, however, takes the cake." Wedding pun intended, perhaps?
Although Lilley's days at Hallmark have likely come to a close, check out what she told The List about filming GAC Family's "Royally Wrapped for Christmas."