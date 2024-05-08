King Charles Deals Two Hurtful Blows To Prince Harry During Duke's Latest UK Visit
It seems that King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, may still be in the thick of their years-long feud. Harry traveled across the pond on Tuesday, May 7 to celebrate the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary, but according to Harry's spokesperson, his dad's schedule won't allow him to meet with him during his visit to the U.K. If that wasn't enough of a slight to his younger son, he's also giving William, Prince of Wales a new military role that could have gone to Harry.
Upon hearing news of his dad's cancer diagnosis, Harry's quick reaction and impromptu trip to Charles' side left some royal watchers thinking that their relationship may be on the mend. Yet, the duke's more recent trip to his home turf may say otherwise. According to a statement from a spokesperson for Harry (via Newsweek): "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program. The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon." So, it seems clear that Harry is more than open to seeing his dad, but from the sound of it, the feeling isn't exactly mutual.
William's new role may hurt Harry
To make the optics of King Charles III's apparent snub toward Prince Harry even worse, Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on Harry's visit, leaving his own spokesperson to handle it. Yet, while the palace didn't comment on why Charles won't meet up with Harry, they did make a statement that seems like another affront to the duke. Prince William will be getting a new role. A Buckingham Palace statement from May 7 read, "His Majesty the King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales," per the Independent.
Harry and William are both veterans. Yet, Harry served in the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan where he received acclaim for his work, while William was never a part of conflict during his time in the military. Sources say that Harry would have taken this role over from his dad. After he left his position as a working royal in 2020, however, this opportunity was no longer a possibility for Harry. The timing of this announcement and Charles' refusal to see Harry during his trip was likely a coincidence. Either way, though, this series of events may act to worsen the feud.