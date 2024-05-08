King Charles Deals Two Hurtful Blows To Prince Harry During Duke's Latest UK Visit

It seems that King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, may still be in the thick of their years-long feud. Harry traveled across the pond on Tuesday, May 7 to celebrate the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary, but according to Harry's spokesperson, his dad's schedule won't allow him to meet with him during his visit to the U.K. If that wasn't enough of a slight to his younger son, he's also giving William, Prince of Wales a new military role that could have gone to Harry.

Upon hearing news of his dad's cancer diagnosis, Harry's quick reaction and impromptu trip to Charles' side left some royal watchers thinking that their relationship may be on the mend. Yet, the duke's more recent trip to his home turf may say otherwise. According to a statement from a spokesperson for Harry (via Newsweek): "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program. The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon." So, it seems clear that Harry is more than open to seeing his dad, but from the sound of it, the feeling isn't exactly mutual.