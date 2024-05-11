What We Know About Barack Obama's Time As A Harvard Law Student

Long before his presidency, former President Barack Obama left his mark on Harvard Law School. He was 27 when he started law school and was a student from 1988 to 1991. Michelle Obama also went to Harvard Law School, and their daughter Malia Obama went to Harvard for undergraduate studies. However, Sasha Obama's college experience took her elsewhere. The List has shared what Michelle Obama was like during her college years, but what about Barack?

In honor of Presidents Day 2024, Harvard Law shared a post on Instagram of a younger Barack from that time in his life. The caption talked about his background and continued, "He went on to make history as the first Black president of the Harvard Law Review and worked as a research assistant to Professor Laurence Tribe." Tribe has talked positively about his experiences working with Obama. In a 2009 article in the Boston Herald, Tribe described when the future president met with him in 1988, wanting to become his research assistant. "He was just extraordinary in every respect," Tribe said. Hiring a first-year student was an unusual decision, but Tribe hired Obama immediately. He told the Boston Herald, "I knew from the very first moment that he had an unlimited future."

Speaking to The Guardian in 2017, Tribe also called Obama "an incandescent intellectual, who was much more articulate than almost any student I have had in over 40 years."