What To Know About Anne Hathaway And Kate Hudson's Rumored Feud

Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson collaborated on the film "Bride Wars," released in January 2009, but some may not have known that the pair allegedly had turmoil off-screen. Multiple sources claimed that the actors did not get along during production. Unfortunately, this may have been due to Hudson supposedly being a mean girl.

In August 2008, one insider suggested to OK! Magazine that their issues escalated after Hathaway's former boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri, ran into some legal trouble, which ultimately landed him in jail for four and a half years. Allegedly, Hudson was not supportive of her co-star during the situation. Another "Bride Wars" insider told Glamour in September 2008, "She (Hudson) was just awful to Anne ... (but) she (Hathaway) never played into Kate's cattiness." However, Hudson's team denied such allegations, maintaining that the pair were friends, though not everyone was sold. Talks of a physical moment between the two only further fueled gossip of a rift.