Details About Casey Deidrick's Relationship With Hallmark Co-Star Stephanie Bennett

Many fans know Casey Deidrick as one of several soap stars who made the move to the Hallmark network. While the California native had a five-year stint on "Days of Our Lives," he made his feel-good debut in the 2021 made-for-TV movie "A Very Merry Bridesmaid." Since then, he's starred alongside Hallmark veteran Stephanie Bennett in "Wedding Season."

Bennett, who's known for her supporting roles in flicks like "Christmas Class Reunion" and "The Last Bridesmaid," has provided some insight into what her dynamic was like with Deidrick when working on their 2023 movie. "He's a great guy and fun to work with," Bennett told TV Fanatic about her co-star. "We definitely had a lot of laughs on set." In a Hallmark Livestream, Bennett had the chance to reflect on one of the duo's more fun on-set moments. "Casey and I were doing this very serious scene and you'll know which one I'm talking about when you watch it," Bennett said. "Throughout the entire scene, there were [geese] quacking super, super loud." While the quacking was inevitably edited out of the movie, Bennett added with a laugh, "Just know how distracting it was for us."