A Look At Tom Cruise's Complicated Relationship With The Beckhams

Silver screen legend Tom Cruise and soccer star David Beckham originally met in the early 2000s. They became besties after the athlete flew the actor to Spain for his 2004 Real Madrid game. The two were so close that David detailed in his bestselling 2009 book, "The Beckham Experiment," how he named his son Cruz in honor of his new friend. However, David and his wife Victoria Beckham subsequently endured a falling out with Cruise. Fortunately, certain events in 2024 indicate that they're all seemingly on good terms again, further illustrating the wild, rollercoaster relationship that they've had over the years.

In 2006, the Beckhams traveled to Italy for Cruise's wedding to fellow actor Katie Holmes. David later joined the LA Galaxy team, and according to the soccer star's book, Cruise's advice about the Los Angeles lifestyle cemented his desire to move there. The two couples frequently went for nights out on the town together, becoming media darlings in the process. The British transplants even bought a house near their pals in 2007 and were seen everywhere, with Cruise and Holmes attending David's games and the soccer star showing up at his friend's movie premieres. However, The Mirror quoted an insider who claimed, "Tom did everything for them when they first moved to LA. He practically gave them the keys to the city. He threw them a party to meet everyone important, and the moment they were established they chucked him!"