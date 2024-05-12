Representing Donald Trump Once Lost Alina Habba A Major Amount Of Money

Critics slam Alina Habba for deepening Donald Trump's debts, but her legal inefficiencies have cost her dearly, too. In March 2022, the New Jersey lawyer filed a case against Hillary Clinton and 30 other people and enterprises on behalf of the former president. The suit accused the defendants of plotting and creating propaganda about Trump having a problematic relationship with Russia to steal the 2016 election from him. Habba and Trump's lawsuit was assigned to Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks, but things didn't go as the accusers had hoped.

Right away, the defendants' attorneys pointed out to Habba that there were "deficiencies" in the suit. However, instead of fixing them, Habba added 80 more pages of equally frivolous complaints in June 2022. Consequently, the judge dismissed the case in September of that year and, in November, directed Trump and Habba to pay $50,000 to one of the defendants. Then, in January 2023, he released a 46-page Order of Sanctions formally reprimanding the plaintiffs for abusing legal processes.

Middlebrooks' order started by noting that "no reasonable lawyer would have filed" the case, adding that Trump wasn't misled by Habba and was equally guilty. Relying on the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11, the judge ordered Trump and Habba to pay $937,989.39 for the defendants' legal fees. As for why Trump's (and, by extension, Habba's) case was so flawed, the order of sanctions highlighted inaccurate information, false claims, and even made-up incidents.