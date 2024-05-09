Middletons Mourn Death Of Family Friend, Tony Henman

Tony Henman, a close friend of Catherine, Princess of Wales' family has reportedly died at the age of 84. In the wake of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and the gossip surrounding it, the Middleton family has already had a very difficult year. Saying goodbye to not only a friend but also a confidante who helped them through struggles with Kate's fame is surely coming at a particularly challenging time.

According to the Daily Mail, Tony, father of tennis star, Tim Henman, died Friday, May 3. Along with her parents, Carole and Michael, and her sister, Pippa, Kate has long been a big tennis fan. The Middletons met the Henmans through their late neighbor, Tim Billington. Billington's sister, Jane Henman, was Tony's wife and Tim's mother. Carole and Jane bonded over tennis, becoming doubles partners, and the two couples became close friends. Throughout their friendship, the Middletons and Henmans often sat together at Wimbledon. Tony and Jane even attended Kate's wedding to William, Prince of Wales in 2011.