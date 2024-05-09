Middletons Mourn Death Of Family Friend, Tony Henman
Tony Henman, a close friend of Catherine, Princess of Wales' family has reportedly died at the age of 84. In the wake of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and the gossip surrounding it, the Middleton family has already had a very difficult year. Saying goodbye to not only a friend but also a confidante who helped them through struggles with Kate's fame is surely coming at a particularly challenging time.
According to the Daily Mail, Tony, father of tennis star, Tim Henman, died Friday, May 3. Along with her parents, Carole and Michael, and her sister, Pippa, Kate has long been a big tennis fan. The Middletons met the Henmans through their late neighbor, Tim Billington. Billington's sister, Jane Henman, was Tony's wife and Tim's mother. Carole and Jane bonded over tennis, becoming doubles partners, and the two couples became close friends. Throughout their friendship, the Middletons and Henmans often sat together at Wimbledon. Tony and Jane even attended Kate's wedding to William, Prince of Wales in 2011.
The Middletons had an important friendship with the Henmans
In the sports world, Tony Henman became known for his stoic, tranquil nature while watching Tim Henman's often nail-biting tennis matches from the sidelines. Thanks to Tim's fame, Tony and his wife, Jane, knew a thing or two about the experience of being a family member of someone in the public eye. Tony and Jane reportedly helped Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, deal with the difficulties of having an adult child who was known by the world. It's clear that this was something that the two couples had in common to which most folks cannot relate.
A source told the Daily Mail that Tony was "a lovely guy," adding, "He had absolutely no side. Very, very friendly." It's a safe bet that losing a family friend like Tony would have been difficult and tragic no matter when it occurred. In the midst of Kate's health struggles, though, this loss surely hits especially hard, even for Kate, herself. The news of Tony's passing comes as Kate steers clear of the spotlight as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment and Prince William heads out on his first overnight trip since her cancer diagnosis.