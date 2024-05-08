Prince William's Solo Trip Signals Big Step After Kate Middleton's Diagnosis
As Catherine, Princess of Wales continues her recovery after her shocking cancer diagnosis, William, Prince of Wales has been getting back to business as usual. Prince William is heading out on a trip by himself, and this will be his first time staying away from his family overnight during Kate Middleton's treatment.
William is heading to Cornwall and will be there May 9 and 10. While there, he plans to visit the land where the Duchy of Cornwall's new housing project will be located. The project entails supplying more than 20 new homes to unhoused folks in Newquay.
William's trip is clearly for a good cause, but beyond the wonderful project he'll be learning about, this trip also seems to indicate some good news for his family. Over the course of the past few months, William has attended a few public engagements. For the most part, though, the prince has been at home where he has reportedly been caring for his family as Kate receives chemotherapy treatment. The fact that William feels comfortable leaving home for two days can only mean that things are getting a bit better for his family at home.
William and Charles' public engagements seem like good news
It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Prince William is choosing now to head out on an overnight public engagement. It seems clear that the royals are increasingly eager to put the past few months of health struggles behind them and get back to their royal duties. In late April, King Charles III shut down chatter claiming that his health was further deteriorating after his cancer diagnosis, announcing that he's heading back to public duties this spring and summer. Around this same time, William went back to work, as well. On April 30, William headed to a new suicide prevention center in Newcastle, followed by a manufacturing plant that creates low-carbon concrete.
Evidently, William isn't just getting back to his job as a working royal; he's also making the causes that matter most to him clear. After a few months of less-than-ideal optics and PR for the royal family, showing where their priorities for the community lie is a step in the right direction. It's also comforting to see that William's family is in a position to handle a few days without his care. This comes just a week after a fan at one of William's appearances asked about his family, and he replied, "All doing well." The royals certainly can't be accused of being too transparent with the public these days, but it seems that this positive assessment of his wife and kids' wellbeing may be true.