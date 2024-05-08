Prince William's Solo Trip Signals Big Step After Kate Middleton's Diagnosis

As Catherine, Princess of Wales continues her recovery after her shocking cancer diagnosis, William, Prince of Wales has been getting back to business as usual. Prince William is heading out on a trip by himself, and this will be his first time staying away from his family overnight during Kate Middleton's treatment.

William is heading to Cornwall and will be there May 9 and 10. While there, he plans to visit the land where the Duchy of Cornwall's new housing project will be located. The project entails supplying more than 20 new homes to unhoused folks in Newquay.

William's trip is clearly for a good cause, but beyond the wonderful project he'll be learning about, this trip also seems to indicate some good news for his family. Over the course of the past few months, William has attended a few public engagements. For the most part, though, the prince has been at home where he has reportedly been caring for his family as Kate receives chemotherapy treatment. The fact that William feels comfortable leaving home for two days can only mean that things are getting a bit better for his family at home.