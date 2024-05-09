Stormy Daniels Sprinkles Icy Trump Diss Into Trial Testimony
Stormy Daniels didn't hold back about her feelings for Donald Trump during her cheeky testimony at the former president's hush money trial.
It all started back in 2023 when Donald Trump was hit with another legal blow after a grand jury indicted him on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. The shocking decision came to fruition after it was revealed that the controversial figure's former handler, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair during his presidential run in 2016. Of course, Trump has remained steadfast in his innocence, even describing the charges as a fake case to interfere with his 2024 election campaign, per AP News. Since kicking off on April 15, the trial has been full of bombshell testimonies from various witnesses, including Daniels.
During her first appearance, the "For The Love of DILFS" star held nothing back when discussing her affair with Trump, revealing unfiltered details about their sexual encounter that left the judge shocked, per ABC News. Two days after her initial statement, Daniels returned to the stand on May 9 to share more information about her relationship with Trump and the alleged hush money she received. However, this time, it included some icy shade toward the former "Apprentice" host.
Stormy Daniels make a dig at Trump during testimony
During Stormy Daniel's second testimony, the former adult film star was grilled by Donald Trump's lawyer Susan Necheles, who attempted to discredit the affair and probe into her motives for coming out about it. "Even though you had agreed that you would not discuss this supposed story and you had received a lot of money for that agreement, you then decided that you wanted to publicly say that you had sex with Donald Trump," she asked, per MSNBC correspondent Katie Phang's tweet on X, formerly Twitter.
Daniels disagreed, stating that she only went public to defend herself from Michael Cohen's comments, she also delivered a very pointed dig at Trump and their sexual encounter. "No, nobody would ever want to publicly say that," she stated. When Necheles inquired if Daniels wanted to make more money by sharing her story, "The Surreal Life" star delivered another shady quip about Trump, responding, "No, that's why 60 Minutes was free."
This isn't the first time the reality TV star has made digs about the former U.S. president. Back in January 2023, Daniels cheekily responded to Trump who had essentially confirmed their affair on Truth Social. "Thanks for just admitting that I was telling the truth about EVERYTHING," she wrote on X. "Guess I'll take my "horse face" back to bed now, Mr. former "president." Btw, that's the correct way to use quotation marks."