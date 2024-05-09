Stormy Daniels Sprinkles Icy Trump Diss Into Trial Testimony

Stormy Daniels didn't hold back about her feelings for Donald Trump during her cheeky testimony at the former president's hush money trial.

It all started back in 2023 when Donald Trump was hit with another legal blow after a grand jury indicted him on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. The shocking decision came to fruition after it was revealed that the controversial figure's former handler, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair during his presidential run in 2016. Of course, Trump has remained steadfast in his innocence, even describing the charges as a fake case to interfere with his 2024 election campaign, per AP News. Since kicking off on April 15, the trial has been full of bombshell testimonies from various witnesses, including Daniels.

During her first appearance, the "For The Love of DILFS" star held nothing back when discussing her affair with Trump, revealing unfiltered details about their sexual encounter that left the judge shocked, per ABC News. Two days after her initial statement, Daniels returned to the stand on May 9 to share more information about her relationship with Trump and the alleged hush money she received. However, this time, it included some icy shade toward the former "Apprentice" host.