Donald Trump And Stormy Daniels' First Public Battle Happened Outside The Courtroom

Adult film star Stormy Daniels and former president Donald Trump have a controversial history, which includes publicly battling it out years before his infamous April 2024 hush money trial. After Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, revealed in February 2018 that he had orchestrated a $130,000 payment to Daniels to prevent her illicit 2006 tryst with his boss from getting out ahead of the 2016 election, the one-time intimate partners exchanged harsh words on social media. In April 2018, Daniels sued Trump for defamation, alleging that he publicly refuted her claims that she was threatened to keep their sexual encounter private.

A judge ruled in Trump's favor in October 2018, which he celebrated on Twitter, using the opportunity to call Daniels by the offensive nickname, "Horseface." The then-president also referred to Daniels as a con woman in his rant. The adult star fired back, tweeting, "He has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women, and lack of self-control on Twitter AGAIN!" Daniels notably concluded her post with "Game on, Tiny," suggesting that she was preparing for another legal battle with the 45th president, whom she once mocked with a racy string of shows that she kicked off on the anniversary of Trump's inauguration.