Donald Trump And Stormy Daniels' First Public Battle Happened Outside The Courtroom
Adult film star Stormy Daniels and former president Donald Trump have a controversial history, which includes publicly battling it out years before his infamous April 2024 hush money trial. After Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, revealed in February 2018 that he had orchestrated a $130,000 payment to Daniels to prevent her illicit 2006 tryst with his boss from getting out ahead of the 2016 election, the one-time intimate partners exchanged harsh words on social media. In April 2018, Daniels sued Trump for defamation, alleging that he publicly refuted her claims that she was threatened to keep their sexual encounter private.
A judge ruled in Trump's favor in October 2018, which he celebrated on Twitter, using the opportunity to call Daniels by the offensive nickname, "Horseface." The then-president also referred to Daniels as a con woman in his rant. The adult star fired back, tweeting, "He has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women, and lack of self-control on Twitter AGAIN!" Daniels notably concluded her post with "Game on, Tiny," suggesting that she was preparing for another legal battle with the 45th president, whom she once mocked with a racy string of shows that she kicked off on the anniversary of Trump's inauguration.
Daniels went on a tour mocking Trump's famous motto
Stormy Daniels took a very public dig at Donald Trump by using his famous motto, "Make America Great Again," to target her considerable fanbase. The adult film star embarked on the "Make America Horny Again" strip club tour in January 2018. While on stage, she would wear an assortment of super patriotic red, white, and blue costumes. Speaking to Penthouse magazine (via the Daily Beast) in May of that year, Daniels detailed her experiences out on the road. And, according to the performer, several Trump-hating clubgoers supported her and even had an odd request that poked fun at his infamously perma-tanned complexion.
Daniels explained that fans would pay her $20 to witness the performer stomping on bags of Cheetos while wearing her tallest high-heeled dancing shoes. This act was an ode to "Cheeto," just one of many offensive nicknames gifted to Trump on social media. Daniels also confirmed that she was donating the $130,000 she initially received from the president to Planned Parenthood in both his name and Michael Cohen's, a reproductive and sexual healthcare organization that Trump notably cut funding for in 2019, in what appeared to be another public jab at her rival.
Trump used Twitter to publicly call out Daniels again
Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump used his Twitter account to air out his grievances with Stormy Daniels in the same month that her Penthouse interview dropped. In that rant, Trump acknowledged that the adult film star had been both compensated and asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement. However, he claimed that the NDA was only necessary because of her alleged false accusations against him. Additionally, the controversial politician tweeted that the OnlyFans creator signed a letter that swore their encounter didn't really happen.
In March 2024, Daniels indicated that she was looking forward to the hush money trial getting underway. During an appearance on ABC's "The View," the adult star enthused, "I'm absolutely ready. I've been ready. I'm hoping with all of my heart that they call me because [...] I don't need someone to speak for me. I relish the day that I get to face him and speak my truth." Depending on the outcome, they could once again find themselves having another very messy back and forth, especially as the case is reportedly rocking Donald's marriage to Melania.