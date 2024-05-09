Trump's Unexpected Reaction To Ex-Aide In Court Raises Questions About Ivanka & Tiffany

In 2019, Madeleine Westerhout had a conversation with reporters that was said to be off-the-record. She gave them the lowdown about Donald Trump's relationship with Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, saying that he was closer with her than he was with his daughters and claiming that Donald didn't pose for photos with Tiffany because of her weight. When the not-so-off-the-record claims came out, she lost her job. Even so, Donald took to X, formerly known as Twitter soon after and said, "She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!" He also called Westerhout "a very good person."

Despite firing her for her mistake, it seems that Donald was able to forgive Westerhout. This may not be the same for Tiffany, though. In 2020, Westerhout said that she also reached out to Tiffany to apologize, and she never responded to the message. It's safe to assume that Donald's daughters may not be as forgiving of Westerhout as he was. Nevertheless, Trump seemed to be happy to see his ex-employee enter the courtroom on Thursday. And the feeling appears to be mutual. According to CNN, she opened up about her book, "Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I Lost It, and What I Learned," on the stand, and got emotional, saying, "I don't think he's treated fairly and I wanted to tell that story."