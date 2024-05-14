Why HGTV's Drew And Jonathan Scott Cringe At Their First Property Brothers Episode

It's hard to remember a time when Drew and Jonathan Scott weren't two of HGTV's biggest stars. In addition to "Property Brothers," and all its related spin-off shows, the siblings increased their already steady output in 2024 by creating new content with "Backed by the Bros" and "Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers." During the process, the Scotts decided to rewatch their first "Property Brothers" episode, and they saw clear evidence of just how far they've come.

In a "Double Take" segment posted to their YouTube channel on April 26, 2024, the twins were immediately horrified at their circa-2011 hairstyles. In particular, Drew was unhappy with his voluminous, puffy 'do, which he blamed on one of the show's producers. "You don't want hair that's that bulbous. It looks like a wig," Drew complained, while both brothers joked about whether or not the style would doom his romantic prospects. Ironically, when Drew Scott met his wife, Linda Phan, in 2010, she was critiquing people's looks at Toronto Fashion Week. Luckily, Drew noted that Phan saw beyond superficial details from the beginning.

As for Jonathan's look in the first episode, he had longer, bleached hair — a style that he was a fan of at the time. In January 2024, he even celebrated the look with throw-back photos on Instagram of himself and his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, sporting lighter styles long before they met. However, Drew wasn't impressed. "You had so much blonde, you should have been in a boy band," he quipped.