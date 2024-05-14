We Know Exactly Where Barack Obama Falls In The Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake Feud

The feud between rapper's Drake and Kendrick Lamar heated up when the superstars exchanged spicy diss records towards one another. These included Lamar's "Euphoria" and Drake's "Push Ups." Hip-hop enthusiasts weighed in, many of whom crowning Lamar as the champion. However, it appears that Barack Obama predicted the winner of such a battle years earlier.

Back in February 2016, the former United States leader sat down with YouTuber Swoozie, where he was asked who would come out victorious in a musical match between Lamar and Drake, who has made a stunning transformation from actor to rapper in the past decade. Without hesitation, the 44th president chose Lamar. "I think Drake is an outstanding entertainer but Kendrick, his lyrics," he told Swoozie (via USA Today). Obama would go on to acknowledge Lamar's critically acclaimed album, "To Pimp a Butterfly," as the best album of 2015. The project won Best Rap Album at the 58th annual Grammy Awards, demonstrating that others also shared Obama's sentiments. However, that doesn't mean Drake isn't one of the former president's music go-tos.