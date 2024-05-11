Who Is Nikki Glaser? 12 Things To Know About The Stand-Up Comedian

Back in 2017, Nikki Glaser issued a tweet revealing her larcenous past. "I got caught shoplifting when I was 19 and have never done it* since," she wrote, joking that the "it" wasn't shoplifting, but the act of getting caught shoplifting. Five years later, she'd share the same info in her "25 things you didn't know about me" feature in Us Weekly.

Glaser opened up about her teenage shoplifting during an interview with rapper Danny Brown for Noisey. Asked what she ripped off, she responded, "Crap I didn't even need. I just got a high from getting out of the store with new stuff." As Glaser recalled, she was busted while trying to exit Urban Outfitters with some stolen goods, and remembered what happened when the store manager looked through her bag. "I'm crying in the back office, she's going through my bag, and she goes [miming holding up an article of clothing], 'Really, this shirt? This is disgusting,'" Glaser quipped. "She was, like, judging my choices. And I was like, 'I don't even like it!'"

Glaser admitted that it's been some time since she last attempted to exit a store with stolen items, conceding that new retail security technology has probably made things a bit more challenging for the current generation of shoplifters. "I've been out of the game for awhile," she joked.