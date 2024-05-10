Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Confirms Selena Gomez Was Right To Turn Off Instagram Comments

Although Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's relationship seems cordial based on statements they've made in the past denying drama, rabid rumors of a feud between the women have fueled fans to speculate things aren't so rosy. As is unsurprising in a patriarchal society, the rumored drama stems back to a man — Justin Bieber dated Gomez in the past, but he and Hailey are now married.

Past or present tension between Gomez and Hailey is unconfirmed, but Gomez isn't listening to what critics say anymore. In a "Today" interview from May 2, Gomez talked about how mental health awareness is important to her and discussed her bipolar disorder. She is the woman with the most followers on Instagram (428 million), and she told Hoda Kotb something she did that massively helped.

"I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends," Gomez said, seemingly referring to only people she follows who follow her back. "So I think I've created boundaries to help me." Although it caused a stir, the "Single Soon" singer didn't mind. "I felt empowered by doing that," she said. "By saying, 'This is just for me.'" It was perfect timing, too — a few days after on May 9, Hailey announced that she and Justin were expecting their first child (via Instagram). If Gomez's comments were still turned on, no doubt everyone would be discussing Hailey and perhaps shading Gomez in the wake of the news.