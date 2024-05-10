The Controversial History Surrounding Miss USA

Noelia Voigt's abdication of her crown in 2024 opened a can of worms at Miss USA. The 2023 titleholder — along with two others from the pageant parent company Miss Universe Organization — resigned from her coveted post eight months into her tenure, stating that she had to prioritize her mental health. "I realize this may come as a large shock to many," the model wrote on Instagram, sharing a statement that has caused a massive shake-up of the organization that is currently engulfed in allegations of workplace bullying, mismanagement, and unethical policies.

While Voigt is yet to speak publicly and in full about what transpired behind-the-scenes after she was crowned Miss USA, social media users are convinced the model has sent a silent message through her viral statement, which spells out "I am silenced" in cryptic code. Her fellow contestants from the 2023 pageant have jointly called for the organization "to release Noelia from the confidentiality NDA clause of her contract, in perpetuity, so that she is free to speak on her experiences and time as Miss USA."

While this push for transparency is a welcome one and could potentially usher in a new era of fairness at beauty pageants, Miss USA participants have been highlighting issues that plagued the organization for years. Throughout its scandal-ridden 72-year existence, Miss USA has come under scrutiny several times over for the culture it has condoned both internally and externally. Take a look at the controversial history surrounding Miss USA.