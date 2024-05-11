Barron Trump's First Foray Into Politics Over Before It Even Began

Judging by the Trump family's latest media stir, Melania Trump has every intention of keepiny Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump out of politics for as long as she can. The devoted mother has gone through great pains to keep her only child away from the media and seems just as invested in shielding him from his father's career path. On May 8, 2024, the Florida GOP voted Barron as one of the delegates for the July Republican National Committee convention. Delegates will vote for their chosen politician — clearly Donald in this case — as the GOP's official presidential candidate. Barron was awarded this privilege less than two months after turning eighteen.

However, just two days after the delegates were announced, Melania's office released a statement to the Daily Mail making it clear that Barron would not be attending the event: "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments." The former first lady's RSVP seemed polite enough, but some sources believe that she was upset and had no idea her son would be chosen.

In response to Melania Trump's statement, Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, took to X, formerly Twitter, to give his opinion on the story: "Correction: Nobody told Melania and when she found out she said hell no because she knows exactly what that means if he is going to become a political figure."