Barron Trump's First Foray Into Politics Over Before It Even Began
Judging by the Trump family's latest media stir, Melania Trump has every intention of keepiny Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump out of politics for as long as she can. The devoted mother has gone through great pains to keep her only child away from the media and seems just as invested in shielding him from his father's career path. On May 8, 2024, the Florida GOP voted Barron as one of the delegates for the July Republican National Committee convention. Delegates will vote for their chosen politician — clearly Donald in this case — as the GOP's official presidential candidate. Barron was awarded this privilege less than two months after turning eighteen.
However, just two days after the delegates were announced, Melania's office released a statement to the Daily Mail making it clear that Barron would not be attending the event: "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments." The former first lady's RSVP seemed polite enough, but some sources believe that she was upset and had no idea her son would be chosen.
In response to Melania Trump's statement, Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, took to X, formerly Twitter, to give his opinion on the story: "Correction: Nobody told Melania and when she found out she said hell no because she knows exactly what that means if he is going to become a political figure."
Donald claims Barron is interested in politics
Other X users seem to think Donald tried to set up the delegation without informing his wife. MrsKladybug wrote: "I knew it! I bet Donald j toddler didn't even discuss this idea with Melania! Barrons mother has better plans for her only son! Want to bet, Barron votes blue?"
Irrespective of the youngest Trump's political aspirations and choices, many would agree Melania's worry about him isn't unwarranted. Since Barron is almost never seen in public, he's been exempted from certain conversations and attacks directed at his political family. If he formally attends the Republican Convention thus backing his father's politics, many will consider it fair to throw vicious criticism his way.
Melania and Donald Trump have been really hush-hush about their son's career and college plans, but during a phone-in interview with Kayal and Company, the former president revealed that Barron has an interest in the family's business: "And he's really been a great student. And he does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do" (via YouTube). If this is true, Melania might find it difficult to keep Barron out of the public eye. The RNC convention would have been the young Trump's political debut and a potential support to his father's campaign. However, the cancellation also meant the teenager could focus on his high school graduation, slated for May 17, 2024. Donald, currently on trial for alleged fraud, has obtained permission to pause the legal proceedings so he can attend.