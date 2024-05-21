Marjorie Taylor Greene's Most Inappropriate Outfits
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a lot of opinions. The member of the House of Representatives for the 14th District in Northwest Georgia unsuccessfully tried to oust Mike Johnson as House Speaker, openly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address, and has pledged her allegiance to Donald Trump, whom she says is the greatest president the United States has ever had — all in just over a 60-day time period.
She also has opinions on how people dress. When the Senate relaxed their informal dress code in 2023, Greene had something to say about it. "The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease [John] Fetterman is disgraceful," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing Pennsylvania Senator Fetterman, who is known for wearing hoodies and shorts. She further declared, "Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!"
Funnily enough, Greene herself has been accused of dragging that bar down with her own wardrobe choices. Since starting in office in 2021, she's worn her fair share of conservative dresses, suit jackets, and Republican-red outfits, none of which have caused any great controversies. However, there have been some inappropriate fashion moments in her political career as well.
Chinese spy balloon or Disney villain?
When President Joe Biden gave his February 2023 State of the Union address to Congress, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Green made her presence very well known. Not only did she stand out for shouting "liar" at the president during his speech, but her outfit was the subject of much conversation. The mother of three wore a white dress topped by an outdoor wool coat with a fuzzy alpaca fur trim.
Greene told Fox News she chose the coat because it was a favorite, and it went with her dress. A spokesperson from her office, however, told The Hill there was more to it. "[She] wore her outfit to highlight something President Biden refused to address in his speech, the white Chinese spy balloon," they explained.
While Greene may have been trying to make a political and fashion statement, people found a different connection between her shouting heckles and wearing a big, fuzzy coat. "It made her look like a big mouth great white shark," wrote one person on X. Most others, though, compared her to a famous Disney villain: "Marjorie Taylor Greene was styled by Cruella de Vil tonight," described another X user.
MTG violated a House rule by wearing a MAGA hat
Perhaps inspired by the attention her fashion garnered during the 2023 State of the Union address by President Joe Biden, Marjorie Taylor Greene wore another inappropriate outfit while attending the 2024 State of the Union speech at the House Chamber. This time around, she chose a red hat bearing the words "Make American Great Again," a slogan that is famously associated with Donald Trump and his campaigns for President of the United States.
It wasn't the fact that Greene openly supported Biden's political opponent that was the problem, though, it was that Greene was actually violating an established rule for House members. According to the House Ethics Manual, "The House buildings, and House rooms and offices — including district offices — are supported with official funds and hence are considered official resources. Accordingly, as a general rule, they may not be used for the conduct of campaign or political activities."
Greene wearing the MAGA hat was considered to be campaigning for Trump. The Georgia native told RSBN that she was asked to remove the hat but refused. When told she may be kicked out if she didn't remove the hat, she doubled down and told them, "You can haul me out of here."
She's guilty of appropriation and insensitivity
Even with her MAGA hat removed during the 2024 State of the Union address, Marjorie Taylor Greene's outfit was still deemed inappropriate. Beneath her red blazer, she wore a T-shirt with the words "Say Her Name Laken Riley." Laken Riley was in reference to a 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered by suspect Jose Ibarra. Ibarra entered the United States illegally, and Greene wore the T-shirt as a way of chiding Joe Biden over immigration policies.
"Say Her Name" is a phrase used by The African American Policy Forum (AAPF), in a campaign to bring awareness to Black women who have been victimized by police. Kimberlé Crenshaw, co-founder and Executive Director of AAPF, a lawyer, and the person who developed "Say Her Name," told Associated Press that use of the phrase outside of its original purpose is dangerous. "Everywhere, we see the appropriation of progressive and inclusionary concepts in an effort to devalue, distort and suppress the movements they have been created to advance." She specifically cited Greene's use of "Say Her Name," "undermines civil rights movements and pushes our democracy closer to the edge."
During Biden's speech, Greene heckled from the audience until the president mentioned Laken Riley. Jason Riley, Laken Riley's father, is not thrilled with the way Greene has brought his daughter's name into the center of the immigration debate. "I think it's being used politically," he told "Today." "It makes me angry. She was much better than that."
Greene was fined thousands of dollars for her wardrobe choice
One of Marjorie Taylor Greene's most inappropriate wardrobe choices was something she didn't actually wear — a mask. In January 2021, President Joe Biden instituted an executive order that all federal employees were required to wear a mask when in federal buildings. Following up on his order, the House passed a resolution that the first time a representative showed up without a mask, they would receive a $500 fine; for every instance after that, they would be fined $2500.
Vehemently opposed to masks and vocal about her opinion on multiple platforms, Greene began racking up a hefty tab for non-compliance. When it was all said and done, she had over $100,000 in fines, with the monies automatically deducted from her annual salary of $174,000. With such a big chunk of money at stake, Greene, along with two other congresspeople, tried to sue then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who instituted the fines. The case was thrown out by lower courts, and then by the Supreme Court.
When Greene did finally mask up, she used the opportunity to express her political opinions, with various words and slogans written on the front of the mask. Among the collection: "Free Speech," "End Abortion," "Trump Won, and "Stop the Steal."
She had a fashion fail when she tried to dress someone else
In her efforts to oust Mike Johnson as House Speaker, Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to make a statement using a fashion accessory. During a press conference in early May 2024, she showed attendees a hat with the word "MUGA" on it, an abbreviation for "Make Ukraine Great Again." She then positioned the hat on top of a printed photo of Johnson. Greene was trying to demonstrate her belief that the House Speaker was putting the needs of other countries ahead of the USA by presiding over the House's approval of a $61 billion aid package to Ukraine.
Greene's attempts to use the MUGA hat as a insult backfired, though. When she posted a clip of the hat to her X account, the comments showed people loved the Ukrainian flag-matching colors of blue and yellow, and considered the "Make Ukraine Great Again" slogan to be a supportive and positive message. "This is phenomenal! MAKE UKRAINE GREAT AGAIN! I'm buying one of those hats," wrote one supporter of Ukraine.
The opinion was echoed, and Saint Javelin, a social enterprise who sells items to raise funds for Ukraine aid, took up the production of the hat. "You asked, and here it is," they wrote on X next to a photo of the MUGA hat. "These will be 100% made in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Proceeds from these hats will go to @UniteWithUKR [Unite With Ukraine]."