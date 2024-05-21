Marjorie Taylor Greene's Most Inappropriate Outfits

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a lot of opinions. The member of the House of Representatives for the 14th District in Northwest Georgia unsuccessfully tried to oust Mike Johnson as House Speaker, openly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address, and has pledged her allegiance to Donald Trump, whom she says is the greatest president the United States has ever had — all in just over a 60-day time period.

She also has opinions on how people dress. When the Senate relaxed their informal dress code in 2023, Greene had something to say about it. "The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease [John] Fetterman is disgraceful," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing Pennsylvania Senator Fetterman, who is known for wearing hoodies and shorts. She further declared, "Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!"

Funnily enough, Greene herself has been accused of dragging that bar down with her own wardrobe choices. Since starting in office in 2021, she's worn her fair share of conservative dresses, suit jackets, and Republican-red outfits, none of which have caused any great controversies. However, there have been some inappropriate fashion moments in her political career as well.