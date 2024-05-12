Donald Trump's Messy Mother's Day Shoutout Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
With Donald Trump's hush money trial adjourned for the weekend of May 10, 2024, the former president returned to the activity he claimed he had no time for: campaigning for re-election. This time, Trump chose an unexpected site to deliver his message: the popular boardwalk at Wildwood on the Jersey Shore. No word if Snooki was there, but an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 other Garden State visitors filled the rally. Trump's long speech took aim at the usual targets, particularly President Biden, whom he called a "total moron." But he detoured for a moment to honor an upcoming holiday, albeit in an odd way.
Trump announced (via YouTube), "I also want to say Happy Mother's Day to all the moms in America, especially my wife Melania. I'll be home in a little while. And we're also thinking about Melania's incredible mother, who just passed away," referring to Amalija Knavs, who died in January at age 78. "One of the most beautiful women, inside and out, that I've ever known, so we want to say hello." Then, pointing upward, Trump added, "She's up there looking down right now, she's saying, 'That's a large crowd of people!'"
Trump is now using Melania's dead mother to promote himself. Any microscopic chance he may have had to sleep with his wife for the first time in years just went out the window. pic.twitter.com/AUVzN6bQop
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 11, 2024
The moment was noted by Meidas Touch co-founder Ron Filipkowski, who commented on X (aka Twitter), "Trump is now using Melania's dead mother to promote himself. Any microscopic chance he may have had to sleep with his wife for the first time in years just went out the window."
Donald Trump made other gaffes as well
Donald Trump's critics agreed that his Mother's Day shoutout to his late mother-in-law was bizarre and self-serving. Said one, "This s*** is just weird! Trump gives a shout out "say hello" to Melania's Mom, who happens to be dead and he indicates she is impressed with the size of the crowd. Um, okay." A commenter agreed, "He can't even say happy Mother's Day ... it's always got to be about him ... Just ugh." Another joked, "Trump just wants to remind everybody that he knows someone in heaven." A few others wondered why the former commander-in-chief didn't mention the other mothers in his life. Lest we forget, his ex-wives Marla Maples and the late Ivana Trump were also mothers of his children, daughter Ivanka Trump has three children, and his current, past, and future daughters-in-law — Lara Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle — are all moms.
But this wasn't the only moment from the Wildwood rally that drew attention. Frequent Trump critic Ron Filipkowski shared footage of Trump declaring he drew a bigger crowd than beloved Jersey boy Bruce Springsteen. Trump also fumbled the name of Jimmy Carter as "Jimmy Connors," and oddly referred to the iconic serial killer from "The Silence of the Lambs" as "the late great Hannibal Lecter."
As of mid-morning on Mother's Day, Trump hadn't posted any holiday tributes on his Truth Social account, though he shared several images of the Wildwood rally. Hopefully he'll richly honor the moms in his family back at Mar-a-Lago.