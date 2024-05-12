Donald Trump's Messy Mother's Day Shoutout Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

With Donald Trump's hush money trial adjourned for the weekend of May 10, 2024, the former president returned to the activity he claimed he had no time for: campaigning for re-election. This time, Trump chose an unexpected site to deliver his message: the popular boardwalk at Wildwood on the Jersey Shore. No word if Snooki was there, but an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 other Garden State visitors filled the rally. Trump's long speech took aim at the usual targets, particularly President Biden, whom he called a "total moron." But he detoured for a moment to honor an upcoming holiday, albeit in an odd way.

Trump announced (via YouTube), "I also want to say Happy Mother's Day to all the moms in America, especially my wife Melania. I'll be home in a little while. And we're also thinking about Melania's incredible mother, who just passed away," referring to Amalija Knavs, who died in January at age 78. "One of the most beautiful women, inside and out, that I've ever known, so we want to say hello." Then, pointing upward, Trump added, "She's up there looking down right now, she's saying, 'That's a large crowd of people!'"

Trump is now using Melania's dead mother to promote himself. Any microscopic chance he may have had to sleep with his wife for the first time in years just went out the window. pic.twitter.com/AUVzN6bQop — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 11, 2024

The moment was noted by Meidas Touch co-founder Ron Filipkowski, who commented on X (aka Twitter), "Trump is now using Melania's dead mother to promote himself. Any microscopic chance he may have had to sleep with his wife for the first time in years just went out the window."