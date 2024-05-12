Noelia Voigt: What You Don't Know About The Miss USA Who Stepped Down

Noelia Voigt made history by becoming the first Venezuelan-American to win the coveted title of Miss USA. She made history again when she became the first Miss USA to resign from the job. The 24-year-old beauty, who has been competing in pageants since she was a teen, turned in her crown after a mere seven months, citing "mental health" reasons. In a statement shared via Instagram, she explains, "In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health." In her comments, Voigt acknowledged that the news might be "a large shock" but advised her followers to "never compromise your physical and mental well-being," adding, "Our health is our wealth."

Voigt's resignation might have been unexpected to the public, but to those behind the scenes, some say it wasn't a huge surprise. One insider told The New York Post that there was a "toxic atmosphere" within the controversial Miss USA industry, a sentiment echoed by the organization's former social media director, Claudia Michelle, who stepped down from her role just days before Voigt. In a statement she posted to Instagram, Michelle said that she saw firsthand how the organization's treatment of Voigt took a toll on her mental health. "I disavow workplace toxicity and bullying of any kind," she shared.

As for Voigt, she appears to be looking ahead and seeking new opportunities to empower and inspire other young women to be bold and brave in their choices, and their lives.