How The Dance Moms Reunion Impacted Chloe Lukasiak

The now grown up cast of "Dance Moms" have been vocal about the anguish they experienced while filming with controversial dance coach Abby Miller, with some wanting nothing to do with her. While the cameras didn't capture everything, Chloe Lukasiak has admitted that she left the series in 2014 after Miller spoke ill about a medical condition she suffered from that affected one of her eyes. When the opportunity for a "Dance Moms" reunion came about, Lukasiak believed she needed closure and agreed to return, though the production greatly impacted her.

Speaking with Girls' Life in May 2024, Lukasiak explained, "I spent quite a few years after the show [ended] trying to put it in the past and move on...and it felt very unfinished. I remember sitting there filming on the third day [of the reunion special] and thinking, 'OK, I can move on now.'" However, the Lifetime special also left Lukasiak with another stunning revelation, one that could also help her to get over her time as a child reality star: She could benefit from undergoing therapy to deal with her trauma.