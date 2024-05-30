Inside The Drama Between Mark Steines And The Hallmark Channel

This article includes mentions of sexual harassment.

Mark Steines was a co-host of Hallmark's "Home & Family" talk show from 2012 to May 2018, when his firing became one of the biggest Hallmark Channel controversies. Initially, Steines' exit was presented as a parting of ways when the official Hallmark Channel account announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the host was leaving. "We are extremely grateful to Mark for his incredible work and wish him all the best success in his future endeavors," the announcement read. When fans expressed disappointment and asked why he was leaving, the Hallmark account told fans, "Shows evolve and change all the time," and continued to express gratitude for Mark's work.

Advertisement

One of Steines' representatives said the Hallmark host didn't know he was being let go until he was informed at work that it was his last day. The rep told People, "Hallmark gave us some vague reasons regarding 'creative' and specifically said it was not for cause. We have received nothing but positive reviews of him as the host of 'Hallmark Home & Family.'" The rep also brought up the show's Emmy nominations and high ratings before mentioning how upset the "Home & Family" team looked while announcing Steines' exit following his final episode.

Deadline reported that Steines' co-host Debbie Matenopoulos shared the sad news. The outlet also said Steines' firing wasn't because his contract was up, and he soon began to suspect why he was dropped by the network.

Advertisement