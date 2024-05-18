HGTV's Page Turner & DeRon Jenkins Proved Exes Can Still Work Together

Page Turner is a familiar face on HGTV, since she's participated in multiple seasons of "Rock the Block" and starred in her own series, "Fix My Flip." Turner got her start on the network back in 2017 when she joined forces with a former romantic partner, DeRon Jenkins. At the time, they applied to star in HGTV's "Flip or Flop Nashville." As part of the audition, the ex-couple appeared in a pilot called "Joined at the Flip." From there, Turner and Jenkins segued into two seasons of "Flip or Flop Nashville."

Turner and Jenkins' resilient connection goes all the way back to 2005. At the time, Turner was working as a realtor, and she met Jenkins at a home he constructed. While there was an immediate attraction, their romantic connection only lasted about five years. After that, it took additional years before the former couple could transition to being friends/working together. "After the traumatic breakup, yes, there was time in between," Turner informed People in 2019. Although the spilt was painful for both of them, Turner also noted that it was cordial. "We didn't have this huge blow up where we just stopped speaking and all that drama," she explained to Us Weekly a year earlier.

Turner and Jenkins' strong working relationship provided the impetus for them to take the plunge into an HGTV show. Both were confident in each other's skills, and they knew they could depend on each other to get the job done.