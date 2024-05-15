Harry And Meghan's Excuse For Archewell Foundation Delinquency Doesn't Cut It With Critics

The reason for the delinquency of the Archewell Foundation was reportedly down to a check that got lost in the mail. Though some people online were surprised that there would even be a physical check to mail. While the issue is now settled and the foundation is listed as "current" on the California Attorney General office website, it seems unlikely that there won't be conversations behind the scenes at the foundation. One person seemed to think that this situation could trigger another changeup in leadership at Archewell Foundation, posting: "[S]eems like an in-house problem, or lack of supervision within the Foundation! 1 hr. per week[.] Another one's about to lose their head, and their job!"

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle founded the organization, according to past IRS filings, they claimed to work one hour a week on the foundation. They have other executives in place that seem to be in charge of the day to day.

After Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, they have been building their lives on their own away from the royal family both literally and figuratively. And even if Harry and Meghan don't spend that much time every week working for the Archewell Foundation, it seems to be a large part of their post-royal brand. Negative attention, even if it was over something as simple as a mail mix-up, can't be what they want with their foundation.