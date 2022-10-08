Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Has An Impressive New Project

After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, launched their nonprofit organization, Archewell. According to the Archewell website, the foundation's "core purpose is to uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century."

The couple initially delayed the foundation's official start in order to focus their efforts on the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic, per the Daily Mail – but that doesn't mean they ignored Archewell. In November 2021, the foundation announced its goal of becoming net zero by 2030. Additionally, Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday by launching the 40x40 initiative, which was created to help women get back into the workforce after losing jobs during the pandemic. With that in mind, Meghan asked 40 athletes, actors, and activists to pledge 40 minutes of mentorship.

Some of Archewell's other partnerships and projects include the Aspen Institute, which focuses on the sources and causes of the information crisis; Center for Humane Technology, an organization aiming to reimagining our digital infrastructure; Global Citizen, which works to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the world; and World Central Kitchen, where Archewell provided the funding to build four community relief centers in regions impacted by hunger.

Now Harry and Meghan have made an exciting announcement about Archewell's next big project.