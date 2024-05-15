Melania's Alleged Response To Leaked Trump Tape Suggests They're More United Than We Thought

As Donald Trump's wife, the assumption might be that Melania Trump would be the one most offended and outraged at his saying that he could do what he wanted with women because, "when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p****," via BBC News. But if her take was to give him a way to spin the whole thing, then it seems like Donald and Melania's marriage really is a united front.

Much more beyond the "Access Hollywood" tape has come out about Donald in the years since he was elected president. That includes allegations that he was involved with paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep them from going public with their stories about having affairs with him — the payment to Daniels was reportedly made just a few weeks after the "Access Hollywood" tape came out. Cohen testified that if the Daniels story had come out in the wake of the "Access Hollywood" tape that it would have been potentially fatal for Donald's campaign. It's those payments and their alleged cover up that's at the center of Donald's current criminal trial. There's been no public word from Melania about the case. But if she hasn't left him after all these revelations, it seems unlikely that she will.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).