Trump's Infamous Access Hollywood Leaked Tape Scandal Fully Explained

Donald Trump's "hush money" trial is historically important for several reasons. But most crucially, this is the first time an American president has ever gone to court on federal charges. The case against Trump, which focuses on an alleged deliberate misrepresentation of funds paid through the Trump Organization, could hurt his 2024 re-election campaign. But the real draw for many is the backstory. The prosecution is arguing that the former president's team did damage control to uphold his reputation, the better to help him win the 2016 election. To that end, they allegedly paid off tabloid publisher American Media not to run articles about his reported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels (Daniels, who testified against him, notably wore a bulletproof vest to court out of fear for her safety.)

According to Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, another witness for the prosecution, the decision was made after a separate, but similarly embarrassing, incident went public. In 2005, the real estate mogul gave an interview to "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush while on his way to tape an episode of "Days of Our Lives." The two were wearing microphones as they traveled on a show bus to the NBC lot. In a very NSFW conversation, Trump admitted to trying to seduce Bush's co-host, Nancy O'Dell, then went on to brag about his power over women. He joked about popping Tic Tacs just in case he spotted a lady he wanted to kiss. " I don't even wait," Trump boasted (via the BBC). "And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. [...] Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything."