Who Is Hallmark Star Roselyn Sanchez's Famous Ex-Husband Gary Stretch?

Roselyn Sanchez may have been married to Eric Winter since 2008, but he's not the only man she's ever loved or even said "I do" to. Before settling down with her husband, Sanchez — the star of "Devious Maids" and "Without a Trace" — was previously married to Gary Stretch for a little over two years. Like Sanchez and Winter, Stretch is a famous actor who has worked on a string of films including "Final Combat," "The Heavy," and "Alexander." For his role in the psychological thriller "Dead Man's Shoes," Stretch was nominated for a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2004. He began his career as a professional boxer at age 16, only to retire in his late 20s, after which Stretch discovered his love of acting.

In an interview with Boxing News, Stretch confessed that he never would've imagined himself pursuing a career in the arts. "The fascination was not so much to be an actor because, to be honest, the little fame I had, I didn't like," he admitted. "The only good thing about being famous is getting a table in a restaurant, That's about as good as it gets for me. [...] And so I wasn't searching for that. I was just looking to grow." Since then, the retired boxer has also branched out into other fields including screenwriting and producing. He is credited as the writer and director of Ronda Rousey's 2016 documentary "Through My Father's Eyes" and is said to currently be working on a new film about Mexican boxer Carlos Palomino as of this writing.