Why The Star Of The Idea Of You Nicholas Galitzine Looks Familiar

In Prime Video's adorable rom-com, "The Idea of You," Nicholas Galitzine plays a lead singer in a boy band who falls in love with a much older art gallery owner played by Anne Hathaway. One look at Galitzine and it's easy to see why Hathaway's character, along with audiences everywhere, was swept off her feet by his pouty-lipped, pin-up good looks.

It is hard to believe that Galitzine's acting gig is a career that almost wasn't. Growing up in London, Galitzine was a talented athlete who had set his sights on becoming a professional rugby player until multiple injuries forced him to rethink his plans. A self-described "little sh*t" who wasn't sure what to do after high school, Galitzine went to Edinburgh to audition for a play, at the urging of his friends. "There was a girl going up to Edinburgh that I really liked," he admitted to The Cut. We don't know whether he got the girl, but he did land a significant role, an agent, and a new passion. "I did this production, and I just loved it," the actor told GQ. He added, "It felt like pure life."

If you were watching "The Idea of You" and found yourself thinking his gorgeous face looked familiar, chances are you have seen him in one of his earlier roles. Although the heartthrob has been enjoying a major moment, starring in several projects since 2022, the British actor has actually been honing his craft for a little more than a decade.