The Stunning Transformation Of Ayo Edebiri

Give it to Ayo Edebiri to be doing the most at all times as a self-proclaimed workaholic. On top of her course load at Tisch, she was doing stand-up comedy at night. She also took on a job as a part-time nanny, but the list doesn't end there. Edebiri also worked at big restaurants in New York, such as ABC Kitchen and abcV by Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Except she wasn't taking on the role of sous chef as she did in "The Bear." Instead, she was a hostess, barista, and eventually a waitress.

She didn't consider a career in comedy something she could do until she moved to New York. "Being in New York, I saw [comedy] was a thing that people were actually making a living doing, I was meeting Black women who were making it. So I thought, 'Okay, why not give this a shot?'" Edebiri told Forbes in 2019. Edebiri's background gave her a more pragmatic standpoint toward her career, but ultimately, her parents were supportive of what she wanted to do. "My parents are both people who didn't really get to do what they loved to do; they just worked jobs. And they were like, 'If you're going to go for it, just go for it.' So I'm going for it!" Edebiri shared with Variety. This meant she had to go all in; she told Forbes, "If there was any opportunity to perform, I would take it."