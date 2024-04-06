The Transformation Of Nicholas Galitzine

Don't be surprised if you hear the name Nicholas Galitzine more in the years to come. The young actor has risen steadily in the ranks since he started acting professionally in 2014. He's gone from indie movie actor to mainstream success. Plus, he has already worked alongside notable Hollywood names such as Anne Hathaway and Julianne Moore, both of whom he already refers to on a nickname basis. The young actor also had the surreal experience of working with his childhood crush, Uma Thurman, in 2019. "I have a one-on-one scene with her in the car and I'm like, ​'Nick, you're sitting in a car with Uma Thurman.' How did I get to this point?" Galitzine told The Face at the time.

Though Galitzine immediately draws attention with his looks, there's more than meets the eye with this actor. His charm and wit have propelled him further into success in the industry. And it doesn't hurt that he has amazing chemistry with his co-stars.

Although Galitzine may have questioned how he got to where he is today, we know exactly how he did it. Here's a look at his humble beginnings, early aspirations, and growing career.