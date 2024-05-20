HGTV's David Bromstad Wasn't Thrilled With His My Lottery Dream Home Gig In The Beginning

It took some time for David Bromstad to come around to hosting "My Lottery Dream Home," but the HGTV star has given some insight into his reasoning for taking the gig. In his "Obsessed" interview, the interior designer revealed that the network was making a shift from design-based shows when the lottery-centered series was created.

"Design was dead on the network," he explained. "Designs never died, but just straight design ... now it's renovation real estate, and that's fantastic. So I was like, this is my only option." After his "Design Star" win, Bromstad went on to host his very own design show called "Color Splash," which ran for 7 Seasons from 2007 to 2012. It was after this show, and a stint on the brief "Beach Flip" series, that the interior designer shifted gears.

As for how "My Lottery Dream Home" came about, Bromstad credits an HGTV executive with coming up with the idea. "Loren Ruch, who's one of the executives, came up with the concept," he told AOL. "He's a genius — he's like Jesus at HGTV ... He's the mastermind behind a lot of the really fun, great shows." While it was challenging to cast the first season of "My Lottery Dream Home," the series has gone on to become a great hit on the network.