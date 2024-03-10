David Bromstad's Most Inappropriate Outfits We'll Never Forget

If you've been watching HGTV for a while, you've probably seen the transformation of David Bromstad unfold in real-time. Bromstad got his start on the network as the first-ever winner of the network's "Design Star" reality competition show, before becoming a mentor on that same program and appearing on HGTV shows "Color Splash," "Rock the Block," and "My Lottery Dream Home."

Something else Bromstad is known for is his collection of iconic pop culture tattoos and vibrant outfits. Not every outfit is a winner, and some of Bromstad's looks are better than others — but no one can accuse Bromstad of not being creative or true to himself. "I'm an enigma wrapped in a tortilla. Sugar-coated, of course!" Bromstad said in an interview with the Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co. tattoo parlor in Orlando. "I'm not an actor, so whatever you see on TV is pretty much how I am. I enjoy life and every aspect of it."

However, there have been times when Bromstad's bold outfits turned heads for the wrong reasons. Here are a few of the TV host's craziest getups.