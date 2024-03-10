David Bromstad's Most Inappropriate Outfits We'll Never Forget
If you've been watching HGTV for a while, you've probably seen the transformation of David Bromstad unfold in real-time. Bromstad got his start on the network as the first-ever winner of the network's "Design Star" reality competition show, before becoming a mentor on that same program and appearing on HGTV shows "Color Splash," "Rock the Block," and "My Lottery Dream Home."
Something else Bromstad is known for is his collection of iconic pop culture tattoos and vibrant outfits. Not every outfit is a winner, and some of Bromstad's looks are better than others — but no one can accuse Bromstad of not being creative or true to himself. "I'm an enigma wrapped in a tortilla. Sugar-coated, of course!" Bromstad said in an interview with the Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co. tattoo parlor in Orlando. "I'm not an actor, so whatever you see on TV is pretty much how I am. I enjoy life and every aspect of it."
However, there have been times when Bromstad's bold outfits turned heads for the wrong reasons. Here are a few of the TV host's craziest getups.
The pink cowboy look had some fans and some critics
One of David Bromstad's wildest outfits was nearly monochromatic and, for at least one fan, called to mind stomach medicine. The look included a sleeveless pink button-up, a pink bandanna, a pink cowboy hat, and cowboy boots in — you guessed it — pink. Bromstad's undershirt seemed to be a pale pink and his shorts were white. In addition to the hat and boots, the studded belt on Bromstad's waist looked to also have a bit of a Western influence. The HGTV star accessorized with lots of beaded bracelets.
To some, the look was too flashy and too bright, and the differing shades of pink weren't very cohesive. When Bromstad shared pictures of this look on Instagram, one commenter admitted, "I love your clothes but this is not my favorite. Peptide Bismol" (a likely typo for Pepto Bismol, a medication known for its bright pink hue). "That outfit was a no go," another wrote.
However, many people were fans of the 'fit. One commenter said, "Always looking fabulous [heart-eyes emoji]." Another felt inspired, saying, "Makes me want to break out my pink cowboy hat!"
Was Bromstad's colorful faux fur actually warm?
David Bromstad also has some bold, over-the-top outfits for wintertime. In an Instagram post from February 2021, he wore a multi-color faux fur jacket reminiscent of what you might see in a production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." A commenter on the post made the same connection due to the combination of red, yellow, black, purple, blue, and white in the jacket. Bromstad paired the long fuzzy coat with simple white shoes and black pants with white stripes.
"We all need a little rainbow bright in our lives!" Bromstad said in his caption, with a rainbow emoji. He shared sweet words for his followers before poking a bit of fun at himself: "No muppets were harmed in the making of this jacket [laughing-face emoji]."
It's hard to tell if the coat is functional or if it's purely for style. Based on the snowy background in Bromstad's photos, hopefully it's well-insulated! If not, he should invest in heavier-duty winter gear and consider function over form.
Bromstad called himself a Care Bear in a pink jacket
David Bromstad's love for faux fur never ceases. In an episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," Bromstad wore a pink faux fur jacket (not quite as bright as the Pepto Bismol cowboy look). It was paired with black pants and a striped sweater in black, tan, white, orange, and red. The colors didn't completely match, and the thick jacket was a bit distracting, but Bromstad didn't seem to mind.
In a behind-the-scenes clip from the episode shared to his Instagram account, Bromstad proudly said, "I am a Care Bear!" in the pink coat. He traced a heart on his chest and, referring to the Care Bears' magical belly badges, added, "I just need a big, huge heart right here."
Bromstad's other faux fur jacket from that episode was a leopard print. To coordinate like a pro, leopard prints should be paired with neutral colors. Bromstad followed that advice partially by wearing a tan shirt. However, the shirt had a pattern, and the HGTV star also wore dark red pants. He accessorized with another of his trademarks — layered necklaces. At least no one could ever say Bromstad is boring!
Another winter 'fit didn't seem functional
David Bromstad has opened up about the real meaning of some of his tattoos. Some of his outfits seem to be styled specifically to show off his ink — including the giant "Limited Edition" emblazoned across his chest. One 'fit that did that was Bromstad's red plaid tracksuit paired with a brown and tan faux fur coat. Although some may turn their noses up at the different patterns, pattern mixing can be utilized when decorating your space or when putting together an outfit. However, the real fashion faux pas was Bromstad skipping wearing a shirt under his tracksuit jacket.
He once again was photographed in a snowy area when he shared the photographs of the look on Instagram, and it seems unlikely his outfit provided any real warmth. Is he always cold for the sake of fashion? Someone get Bromstad a scarf and hat!
One benefit of the no-undershirt look was it focused on his layered necklaces. A turquoise one provided Bromstad with an extra pop of color, something that is important to Bromstad. In an interview with Sarah In Style, he encouraged people to use the color they want in interior design spaces, even if it doesn't seem like it fits. He likely has that same mindset for clothes and accessories.
Bromstad's beaded necklaces looked much too heavy to be comfortable
In another behind-the-scenes clip from "My Lottery Dream Home" shared on Instagram, David Bromstad wore his boldest accessories yet: chunky beaded necklaces in a variety of colors. They were mostly cool colors like blues and greens, but Bromstad also had a coral-colored necklace as well. The necklaces were paired with matching bracelets on each wrist and a white tank top. However, the necklace beads were gigantic, and the sheer volume of them (seemingly eight) must have weighed down Bromstad's neck somewhat.
One can only imagine the sound all those necklaces and bracelets made as Bromstad walked around a potential dream home with the guests of the week. Who would be able to focus on the features of a home while hearing the "click, click, click" of beads hitting each other over and over?
Despite the outrageousness, Bromstad definitely rocks everything he wears. Fans and critics of his outfits are likely curious to see what bold and fascinating outfit he'll unveil next.