The Truth About Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney's Relationship Is No Surprise

Speaking to the Times about the rumors surrounding "Anyone But You," Glen Powell praised Sydney Sweeney's transformation into a shrewd publicity machine: "Sydney is very smart," he said. As an executive producer through her company Fifty-Fifty Films, as well as playing the female lead, Sweeney had a major role in the film's marketing strategy.

"I was on every call. I was in text group chats," Sweeney told the Times. "I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn't stop with ideas. I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they're the ones who created the entire narrative."

If anyone has any suspicions about how the marketing campaign might have affected Sweeney's relationship with Davino, they can lay them to rest. While hosting Saturday Night Live in March 2024, Sweeney clarified, "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there during the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he is the man of my dreams. And we're still together and stronger than ever." In retrospect, it makes perfect sense that Sweeney and Powell were sticking to a script the whole time — they are actors, after all (and talented ones, at that).