The Truth About Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney's Relationship Is No Surprise
During the press tour for their romantic comedy, "Anything But You" co-stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney had the world convinced that they were actually in love thanks to a series of flirty interviews and Instagram pics. Speculation spiked when Powell and his long-term girlfriend Gigi Paris split — although Sweeney's relationship with her fiancé Jonathan Davino (who executive produced the film alongside her) remained intact. Surely, the two were having a not-so-secret affair ... or were they?
A New York Times article reveals that nothing illicit was going on between the two celebs. They were simply aiming for a viral promotional campaign — and their master plan succeeded. "The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry," Powell told the Times. "Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully."
Sydney Sweeney helped devise the film's marketing strategy
Speaking to the Times about the rumors surrounding "Anyone But You," Glen Powell praised Sydney Sweeney's transformation into a shrewd publicity machine: "Sydney is very smart," he said. As an executive producer through her company Fifty-Fifty Films, as well as playing the female lead, Sweeney had a major role in the film's marketing strategy.
"I was on every call. I was in text group chats," Sweeney told the Times. "I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn't stop with ideas. I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they're the ones who created the entire narrative."
If anyone has any suspicions about how the marketing campaign might have affected Sweeney's relationship with Davino, they can lay them to rest. While hosting Saturday Night Live in March 2024, Sweeney clarified, "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there during the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he is the man of my dreams. And we're still together and stronger than ever." In retrospect, it makes perfect sense that Sweeney and Powell were sticking to a script the whole time — they are actors, after all (and talented ones, at that).
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell may reunite onscreen
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell really knocked it out of the park with their performance in "Anything But You," both onscreen and off. Their chemistry was so captivating that filmmakers and execs want to pair them up in a new romcom as soon as possible, although nothing has been set in stone yet.
"Anything But You" director Will Gluck told the New York Times that he has already been in talks with both Sweeney and Powell about joining forces for another film. Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group (which released "Anything But You" through Columbia Pictures), also shared that he would love for Sweeney and Powell to share the screen again. However, he clarified that no official plans have been made. Personally, Rothman would prefer for the actors to take on totally new characters instead of making an "Anything But You" sequel. "Not that we wouldn't consider a sequel — obviously, we would. But I think maybe the healthiest opportunity is another original starring the two of them," he said.
Here's hoping that the reunion works out. No matter what the premise is, we know Sweeney and Powell have the skills to bring their characters' romance to life.