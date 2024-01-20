How Big Of An Age Gap Do Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino Have?

"Euphoria" actor Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been with her fiancé Jonathan Davino since 2018. They were caught out and about on a few separate occasions, such as in 2019 when Showbiz Shelly spotted them at TAO Chicago. Their engagement was officially confirmed by People in 2022, although Sweeney and Davino did not comment at the time. However, something about their relationship that may raise eyebrows is their age gap. According to research, the ideal age gap is a maximum of three years. TMZ reported that Davino was 37 in 2022 when Sweeney was just 24, making their age gap a whopping 13 years apart.

Sweeney and Davino's relationship hasn't been free from additional speculation and scrutiny in the past. Rumors flew that Sweeney and her "Anyone But You" co-star Glen Powell were having an affair during the filming of that movie, and people thought Davino and Sweeney's relationship was over and/or that they weren't living together anymore. However, insiders confirmed to TMZ that such things didn't happen and that Davino and Sweeney were still solid.

Some lies that were spread are less scandalous, like the false rumor about Davino involving ownership of pizza restaurants. But Sweeney opened up about the chatter and gossip surrounding her beau in a December 2023 interview.