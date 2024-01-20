How Big Of An Age Gap Do Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino Have?
"Euphoria" actor Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been with her fiancé Jonathan Davino since 2018. They were caught out and about on a few separate occasions, such as in 2019 when Showbiz Shelly spotted them at TAO Chicago. Their engagement was officially confirmed by People in 2022, although Sweeney and Davino did not comment at the time. However, something about their relationship that may raise eyebrows is their age gap. According to research, the ideal age gap is a maximum of three years. TMZ reported that Davino was 37 in 2022 when Sweeney was just 24, making their age gap a whopping 13 years apart.
Sweeney and Davino's relationship hasn't been free from additional speculation and scrutiny in the past. Rumors flew that Sweeney and her "Anyone But You" co-star Glen Powell were having an affair during the filming of that movie, and people thought Davino and Sweeney's relationship was over and/or that they weren't living together anymore. However, insiders confirmed to TMZ that such things didn't happen and that Davino and Sweeney were still solid.
Some lies that were spread are less scandalous, like the false rumor about Davino involving ownership of pizza restaurants. But Sweeney opened up about the chatter and gossip surrounding her beau in a December 2023 interview.
Sweeney dispelled some rumors about Davino, but did confirm his age
While speaking with Glamour UK before the "Anyone But You" release, Sydney Sweeney shared her side of the story on peoples' perceptions about her relationship. "Also, I've never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories," Sweeney told the outlet. She continued to say that her relationship is quite private since she is public about many other things in her life. "The White Lotus" actor also pointed out how most of the things people write about her romances are incorrect.
She did confirm that Davino was 38 at the time of the interview. Sweeney also seemingly confirmed that the couple met or started dating in about 2017ish when she said, "He's a business guy. He's from Chicago. We've been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I'm like, 'What the hell?'"
Sweeney and Davino also work together, and both of them helped produce "Anyone But You" as part of her company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Sweeney enjoys working with her significant other, but said, "No comment," when asked if they were engaged.
Sweeney discussed what it's like working with Davino
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December 2023, Sydney Sweeney did not deny her engagement. When asked if making "Anyone But You" got her thrilled about her own wedding planning, Sweeney admitted to being swamped with work instead. "I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it," she added. Sweeney touched on her professional relationship with Jonathan Davino. "I think it's incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with," Sweeney said. "It's amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do."
In an August 2023 Variety interview, Sweeney also seemed to compliment Davino's intelligence. She didn't give many specifics but told the outlet, "I like working with smart individuals," when they asked about her and Davino's collaboration.
While speaking with Cosmopolitan in February 2022, Sweeney perhaps gave another small glimpse into her relationship with Davino. When searching for a romantic partner, Sweeney said, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day." Davino and Sweeney are probably besties too, and hopefully their relationship will continue to thrive as they keep it as much out of the spotlight as possible.