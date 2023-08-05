Everything We Know About Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell's Relationship

In January 2023, Deadline announced that Sydney Sweeney, best known for playing Cassie on "Euphoria" would star alongside "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell in a romantic comedy. Directed by Will Gluck, the film, titled "Anyone But You," has an enemies-to-lovers plot line. Filming began in early 2023 in Australia and ended in April. Since then, Sydney Sweeney has spoken about how much she loved working on the film and costarring with Powell. She told People, "It was just laughter 24-7. Literally, we were just having a great time every day." Before adding, "It was a really, really fun experience."

However, during production, Sweeney and Powell appeared to get exceptionally close. On their social media accounts, the two posted a series of photos with each other where they seemed to look like more than coworkers. In one post, Sweeney and Powell are pictured embracing each other. In another photo, Sweeney stares deeply at Powell. Sweeney even met Powell's family and joined them on an excursion to the zoo in Australia. Both Sweeney and Powell documented the trip on their individual Instagram accounts. In a video uploaded to Twitter, Sweeney and Powell giggle as he dips and lifts Sweeney while they sit on a couch. Ultimately, the photos and video alarmed fans and caused a flurry of cheating rumors.