Details About The Drama Surrounding Ashley Biden's Stolen Diary

In August 2022, Aimee Harris pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell and transporting over state lines the stolen property of Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden. Out of all the stolen items, Ashley's diary was the most notable, as it was sold to a far-right activist group in 2020 with the intent of influencing the presidential election.

The resulting sentence was announced in April 2024, with the Florida woman being fined $20,000 as well as sentenced to one month in federal jail and three months of home detention. Her co-conspirator, Robert Kurlander, similarly pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in October 2024. While an element of the case has come to a close, the alleged content of the diary continues to be a contentious topic online.

While the diary was not initially published online by Project Veritas, the infamous organization who bought the stolen item, it was posted by The National File in November 2020. The validity of the published pages has been debated since then, but a statement made by Ashley seemingly confirms the authenticity of the diary.