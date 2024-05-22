How Tiffany Trump's Time In College Was Starkly Different Than Ivanka's

There are many differences between Tiffany Trump and her older sister, Ivanka. Aside from their 12 year age gap, the two have embarked on different career paths, with Ivanka launching several businesses while Tiffany tried her hand as a pop musician before becoming an attorney. Even in childhood, the sisters grew up differently. Tiffany was raised in California by her mother, Marla Maples, while Ivanka and her brothers, Eric and Don Jr., grew up in New York. Another major difference between the sisters was their college experience.

Both Ivanka and Tiffany attended the University of Pennsylvania for their undergraduate degrees. The siblings followed in their famous father Donald Trump's footsteps, as he also graduated from the university's Wharton School of Business in 1968. While Ivanka also studied in the business program, Tiffany chose to pursue the School of Arts and Sciences. Their academic goals were not the only contrast between the siblings. Ivanka seemed to keep things strictly business on campus, while Tiffany reportedly sought out the many social activities that UPenn had to offer, including the parties.