How Taylor Swift And Sophie Turner United Despite Sharing An Ex

On "Vigilante S**t," Taylor Swift sultrily threatens, "Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife." But one of her former boyfriends, Joe Jonas, doesn't have to picture it. That's because Swift has become quite close with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, with the "Game of Thrones" star sharing that Swift really stepped up for her and her two children when she split from the Jonas Brothers star. Turner opened up to British Vogue about how Swift rallied round her at one of the most difficult periods of her life, explaining, "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space." The actor shared that Swift gifted them a stay in her New York apartment amid the hoopla surrounding her split from Jonas, noting, "She really has a heart of gold."

Despite some suggestion to the contrary, Swift and Turner are thought to have been friendly for a while now, striking up a friendship before Turner's relationship with Jonas ended. As a source told Entertainment Tonight in September 2023 after the two were spotted on a girls' night out together, "They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while." We know they go as far back as at least 2019, which is when Swift greeted Turner by calling her "buddy" before they shared a big hug on "The Graham Norton Show."