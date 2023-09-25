A Look At The Friendship Between Joe Jonas' Exes, Taylor Swift And Sophie Turner
The one thing that's "better than revenge"? According to Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner, it's becoming besties with your ex's ex. After tying the knot in 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship has come to an end. In September 2023, the two released a statement on their individual Instagram pages: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
As Jonas and Turner noted in their Instagram post, there has been much speculation surrounding their sudden divorce. From Sophie Turner's struggles living away from England to rumors of major lifestyle differences, people have said it all. Luckily, Swift seems to have been a source of support for Turner during the split. Recent pics of them together have basically broken the internet, but a look into their past interactions shows that this friendship was a long time coming.
Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift are each other's biggest fans
Sophie Turner was a diehard Swiftie before her marriage to Jonas. On a 2022 TikTok live, Turner and Jonas discussed their favorite Taylor Swift albums, spurring Turner to gush about "1989." "Literally one of my favorite albums of all time," Turner said. Three years prior to that, Swift and Turner gave each other a big hug on "The Graham Norton Show," giggling about their matching haircuts.
After the release of "Mr. Perfectly Fine," one of Swift's "From the Vault" songs off her 2008 album "Fearless," Turner posted the song to her story, despite it being about her then-husband, Joe Jonas. "It's not NOT a bop," she joked. Swift responded with a reference to Turner's role as Sansa Stark, reposting the reaction to her own Insta story: "forever bending the knee to the [queen] of the north," per Insider. Yep, you read that right: Taylor Swift is a huge "Game of Thrones" fan. "Look What You Made Me Do" was partially inspired by Arya Stark, which references her famous hit list.
Their girls' nights
Since news of the divorce hit the internet, Sophie Turner had been noticeably quiet. At the time of writing, her latest Instagram post is the divorce statement. Luckily, Taylor Swift has drawn her out of her shell. In mid-September of 2023, the pair grabbed a bite to eat before heading over to the Temple Bar in Lower Manhattan for drinks.
After their initial outing, they were spotted leaving the Barriére Fouquet Hotel in Tribeca together, just two days later. This time, they were joined by the Haim sisters, who opened for Swift on her Eras tour not too long ago. Their latest get-together was in the wake of Turner's devastating lawsuit against her ex-husband after he refused to return their children to England, despite initially agreeing to do so. While the outcome is currently unclear, it looks like Swift will be there for Turner every step of the way.