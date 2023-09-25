A Look At The Friendship Between Joe Jonas' Exes, Taylor Swift And Sophie Turner

The one thing that's "better than revenge"? According to Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner, it's becoming besties with your ex's ex. After tying the knot in 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship has come to an end. In September 2023, the two released a statement on their individual Instagram pages: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

As Jonas and Turner noted in their Instagram post, there has been much speculation surrounding their sudden divorce. From Sophie Turner's struggles living away from England to rumors of major lifestyle differences, people have said it all. Luckily, Swift seems to have been a source of support for Turner during the split. Recent pics of them together have basically broken the internet, but a look into their past interactions shows that this friendship was a long time coming.