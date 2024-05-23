This Kate Middleton Portrait Sparked Some Harsh Comparisons

When it comes to art, as the old adage goes, everyone's a critic — but the critics seemed especially sharp-tongued about Paul Emsley's 2012 portrait of Catherine, Princess of Wales. It didn't take long after the oil portrait was debuted to the public for armchair and professional critics alike to start picking the canvas apart bit by bit.

The Independent called the portrait of their princess "catastrophic" and said Kate Middleton's "cheeks incline towards the hamsterish." The The Guardian had similarly harsh words about the close-up visage, comparing the princess' looks to a character out of the "Twilight" franchise. The author even went so far as to suggest that Kate's pursed-lipped expression is a sign that she's sucking in vampire fangs.

Considering the world has watched the stunning transformation of Kate Middleton from polite and reserved schoolgirl to glamorously chic princess since the late 2000s, news of an unflattering image of Kate seemed both unbelievable and remarkably rare. Of course, if you were to ask the man behind the portrait, he would say he did a fine job.