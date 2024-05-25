A Look Back At Bill Clinton's Awful Golf Outing With Tiger Woods

Former President Bill Clinton and golf player Tiger Woods' relationship reportedly got off to a rocky start. An alleged feud was sparked in 1997 between the two when Woods declined an invitation to attend a baseball game with Clinton to honor Jackie Robinson's debut in Major League Baseball as the first Black player in the organization. Years later, the two reunited for a golf outing that was reportedly an awful experience, thanks to Woods.

In the March 2018 biography named after the golfer, authors Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian claimed Woods was extremely rude to the 42nd President during a casual February 2006 game shortly before opening the doors to the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, California. The 15-time major champion, who has amassed an impressive net worth throughout his career, was reportedly on his phone for much of the game and even refused to ride in the same cart as Clinton. Additionally, the book claimed he demonstrated other behaviors typically frowned upon in the golfing community. "After finishing a hole, he would routinely exit the green while others were still putting, a major breach of golf etiquette," an excerpt claimed. Insiders also alleged that once Woods was sent a photo of him and Clinton to autograph after the outing, he took months to do so. These allegations are in stark contrast to Woods' version of events, which he detailed months after his day with Clinton.