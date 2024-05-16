The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Cannes Film Festival

2024 marks the Cannes Film Festival's 77th year of exciting new film premieres and dazzling red carpets. This year, the international festival is running from May 14 to 25, and as always, it's attracting plenty of film industry giants and Hollywood stars. Every red carpet there is has its own unique style, and the Cannes Film Festival is certainly no exception to this rule. While some stars have been interpreting the event's dress code perfectly, others' looks belong in the trash can, rather than at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival isn't the place to go casual or experiment too much with fashion. The festival always has a strict dress code. Cocktail or black-tie attire is necessary, and there is even a famous footwear dress code that must be obeyed by guests. Yet, just because a star adheres to the festival's dress code, that doesn't mean that their outfit is a perfect fit for the red carpet. This year, bad styling decisions were the most frequent fashion offense among stars, and some looks for the various red carpets, premieres, and photo calls just had us wondering why these film lovers didn't get some help in the fashion department.