The GOP Members At Trump's Trial Casts Harsh Spotlight On His Family's Absence
No matter how much Donald Trump's lawyers in his criminal hush money trial try to convince the jury that the former president is a "family man," there's one glaring fact that seems to say otherwise. His family isn't by his side during the trial. That detail speaks volumes on its own. Yet, it's further highlighted by all the people who are actually there supporting him in the courtroom. Rather than his wife and kids, they are his political allies.
Of Donald's five children, Eric Trump is the only one who has attended his trial, and even that was only for one day. Melania Trump hasn't joined her husband in court at all, and her absence hasn't helped gossip about the state of their marriage. Beyond the less-than-ideal optics created by the Trump family's lack of public support, certain moments in court haven't painted the most family-centric picture, either. Donald's seemingly happy reaction to seeing his ex-aide, Madeleine Westerhout, raised some questions about his relationship with his daughters, for example. Yet, while the people who presumably know Donald the best aren't interested in being involved in this trial, plenty of people are — and some of them are even paying to get a front-row seat in the courtroom.
Does Donald care more about supporters than family?
According to The New York Times, there aren't many free seats at Donald Trump's trial. Despite the lack of room, there isn't a lack of people vying for a seat. Folks line up outside a day in advance to get in, and others even pay hundreds of dollars to others to wait on their behalf. The folks desperate to get a peek into Donald's courtroom aren't just fans or nosey New Yorkers. The presidential hopeful's political allies and GOP lawmakers have been front and center, too. On Thursday, May 16, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Andy Ogles, Anna Paulina Luna, Mike Waltz, and Ralph Norman were all present, as was House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good.
Having Donald's wife and children by his side seems like it would be a smart move regardless, but it would likely be particularly valuable considering the family-centric narrative that Donald's legal team is trying to build around their client. Yet, his niece, Mary Trump, doesn't think Donald is as concerned with this as he possibly should be. In an interview with MSNBC, she said that her best guess is that Donald "doesn't care if [his kids are] there or not" and assumed that he is "much more disturbed by the absence of the crowds outside rallying his defense." If she's right, it may behoove Donald to adjust his priorities for the sake of both the trial and his campaign.