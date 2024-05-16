The GOP Members At Trump's Trial Casts Harsh Spotlight On His Family's Absence

No matter how much Donald Trump's lawyers in his criminal hush money trial try to convince the jury that the former president is a "family man," there's one glaring fact that seems to say otherwise. His family isn't by his side during the trial. That detail speaks volumes on its own. Yet, it's further highlighted by all the people who are actually there supporting him in the courtroom. Rather than his wife and kids, they are his political allies.

Of Donald's five children, Eric Trump is the only one who has attended his trial, and even that was only for one day. Melania Trump hasn't joined her husband in court at all, and her absence hasn't helped gossip about the state of their marriage. Beyond the less-than-ideal optics created by the Trump family's lack of public support, certain moments in court haven't painted the most family-centric picture, either. Donald's seemingly happy reaction to seeing his ex-aide, Madeleine Westerhout, raised some questions about his relationship with his daughters, for example. Yet, while the people who presumably know Donald the best aren't interested in being involved in this trial, plenty of people are — and some of them are even paying to get a front-row seat in the courtroom.