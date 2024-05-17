Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's Zoo-Themed Looks At 2024 ACM Awards Put Joe Exotic To Shame
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani live an insanely glamorous life, and their red-carpet appearances rarely fail to reflect this. But glamour isn't always the same thing as tastefulness. The pop star and country king arrived at the 2024 American Country Music Awards looking absolutely smitten with life and with each other. Fans posted raves on X, formerly Twitter, with comments like: "Power couple," "They're so gorgeous," and "The best couple in the world." Few had anything to say about the best power couple's outfits, however, and it's understandable. They may have been going for a nature-inspired aesthetic, but they looked more as though "Tiger King" Joe Exotic was their wardrobe designer.
Stefani opted for a leather jacket covered collar to hem in brown, teal, white, and speckled feathers, which barely covered her ultra-miniskirt. Fishnet stockings and brown platform heels added to the untamed look. Shelton was a little more subdued in jeans and a black button-down shirt, but his jacket featured brown alligator shoulder detailing, and he topped (or bottomed) out his ensemble with brown snakeskin boots. It was enough to make a PETA member clutch their pearls in horror.
The "Purple Irises" collaborators might have slipped by unnoticed if they hadn't stood out in contrast to other music notables of the night.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani missed the glamour memo
Celebrities are expected to show off their fashion style at major awards ceremonies, be it a collaboration with an A-list designer or a personal statement from their own closet. However, sometimes it backfires, as illustrated by the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Met Gala and other events. (Kim Kardashian must have known her absurdly cinched-in dress would evoke more "ouches" than "ooohs.") Alas, we have to put Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in that category based on their appearance at the ACM Awards. Their animal-themed outfits were not only too literally "slay," but Stefani's jacket's too-drab color and shapeless fit didn't show her beauty to the best advantage.
The pair also looked too casual on a night when their peers tended to go more black-tie. Kelsea Ballerini transformed into Oscars mode with a stunning satin gown featuring a halter top, low-cut back, and dramatic train. Ashley McBryde displayed her sleeve tattoos in a deceptively simple column dress with a side slit, whose one-shoulder detail boasted a flowing cape. Black, gold, orange, coral, and electric blue were all popular colors among attendees, making Stefani and Blake fade even further into the background. Even the guys showed off their colorful side, including Mason Ramsey with a hot-pink shirt and T.J. Osborne donning a baby-blue suit.
Fortunately, most fans were paying more attention to Stefani and Shelton's performance and their "couple goals" joy than to their apparel. However, one fan on X had a blunt negative reaction that we share: "Yikes."