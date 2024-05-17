Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's Zoo-Themed Looks At 2024 ACM Awards Put Joe Exotic To Shame

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani live an insanely glamorous life, and their red-carpet appearances rarely fail to reflect this. But glamour isn't always the same thing as tastefulness. The pop star and country king arrived at the 2024 American Country Music Awards looking absolutely smitten with life and with each other. Fans posted raves on X, formerly Twitter, with comments like: "Power couple," "They're so gorgeous," and "The best couple in the world." Few had anything to say about the best power couple's outfits, however, and it's understandable. They may have been going for a nature-inspired aesthetic, but they looked more as though "Tiger King" Joe Exotic was their wardrobe designer.

Stefani opted for a leather jacket covered collar to hem in brown, teal, white, and speckled feathers, which barely covered her ultra-miniskirt. Fishnet stockings and brown platform heels added to the untamed look. Shelton was a little more subdued in jeans and a black button-down shirt, but his jacket featured brown alligator shoulder detailing, and he topped (or bottomed) out his ensemble with brown snakeskin boots. It was enough to make a PETA member clutch their pearls in horror.

The "Purple Irises" collaborators might have slipped by unnoticed if they hadn't stood out in contrast to other music notables of the night.