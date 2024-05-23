Travis Kelce's Podcast Played A Major Role In Kickstarting His Romance With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fairytale romance may not have happened if not for his "New Heights" podcast. We first heard the Kansas City Chiefs tight end mention his future partner on the show in a February 2023 episode while Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, were giving out a SeatGeek discount code. The former Philadelphia Eagles center noted that viewers could use the code to get tickets for Swift's Eras Tour. Travis then launched into a silly song about bagging the infamously tough-to-get tickets at lower prices.

It seems like the little tune wasn't entirely in jest because Travis attended his first Eras Tour concert at the Arrowhead Stadium in July. A few days later, Jason asked about his experience on another "New Heights" episode. Travis answered honestly, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The NFL star continued, "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Travis further asserted that his friendship bracelet was extra special because it had his phone number on it. His elder brother joked that the "Blank Space" hitmaker may have intentionally snubbed Travis because the Chiefs defeated her beloved Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl. At the time, everybody believed that the tight end had shot his shot and failed, but little did we know that Swift had heard his words and, more importantly, taken them to heart.